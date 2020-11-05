Report: NBA hopes to have 25-50% of arena suites open to start season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In NBA arenas, money from luxury suite purchases and the high-value seats near the court make up the majority of ticket revenue — as much as three-quarters in some buildings.

In an upcoming season where the NBA knows it will take a hit financially — and there will not be fans filling arenas in the traditional sense — the league hopes to fill up to half of those luxury suites for games, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: The NBA aims to have arena suites open to fans at 25-to-50 percent capacity for 2020-21 season tipoff, based on local regulations. An amount of fans — under protocols such as masks, social distancing and coronavirus testing — is a goal to start season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has made life fluid, and a clinical vaccine will play a role in this too. NBA's goal is some amount of fans to start the season, depending on each market's restrictions. Courtside fans, for instance, would be about 10-to-12 feet away, sources said. https://t.co/9I9cdN1gN3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2020

How many fans will be inside arenas for games will vary heavily market-to-market to start the season — the rules in Atlanta will be very different from Los Angeles. In addition, the explosion of the latest coronavirus wave around the nation — and future waves — will play into what this ultimately looks like.

Getting fans in suites is about the NBA trying to claw back as much revenue as possible this coming season, then ideally returning to something traditional for the 2020-21 season. While teams likely would not get full price for their suites, they would have corporations lined up to pay good money to be in the building, which would help the team make some money back.

The NBA hopes that more and more fans will be allowed in buildings as the season goes along, but the virus — and how we as a nation deal with limiting its spread — is in control.