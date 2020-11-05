Report: LaMelo Ball’s draft stock slipping

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LaMelo Ball reportedly struggled in interviews, which is both:

Possibly untrue. It is misinformation season.

Completely believable. He’s a teenager who has spent years on professional teams around the world that feature him.

Poor interviews wouldn’t necessarily disqualify Ball from going high in the draft, though. He has major flaws, yes. But so does every prospect in this draft. Nobody else has Ball’s combination of court vision, passing skill and size.

Yet, perhaps Ball’s pre-draft-process issues are really hurting his draft stock.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

many league sources believe he could fall out of the top three.

Ball would be a poor fit on the Timberwolves (No. 1 pick) and Warriors (No. 2 pick). Minnesota already has D'Angelo Russell at point guard, and Golden State has Stephen Curry. Heck, though the Hornets (No. 3 pick) are far from set at point guard, it’s their strongest position, with Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier.

But at a certain point, Ball is too talented to pass up.