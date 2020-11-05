Report: Knicks paying Leon Rose approximately $8M salary

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Knicks gave Phil Jackson a five-year, $60 million contract as team president.

After that debacle, Knicks owner Jim Dolan is… still willing to pay a high salary to a lead executive with no front-office experience.

Now, it’s Leon Rose‘s turn to get paid.

Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter:

Rose’s annual salary, I’m told, is in the $8 million range

Maybe that was the price necessary to lure Rose. He was a powerful agent with clients like Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns.

But why was it so important to lure Rose, who, again, had no front-office experience?

Maybe he has an aptitude for this job. A former agent, Bob Myers is doing well with the Warriors. There’s definitely a skill overlap between both positions.

Rose will have an opportunity to prove himself.

In the meantime, the biggest indicator against him: Dolan chose him.

Dolan has just been so bad at picking executives (and overseeing them once they’re in New York). If spending this much, why hire someone unproven rather than paying just a little more to get in the range of Daryl Morey, Masai Ujiri or someone else who has proven to be capable of exceling in this job?