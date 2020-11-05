LeBron James, Cavaliers seek justice in shooting of Ericka Weems

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ericka Weems, the sister of Cleveland director of scouting Brandon Weems, was found shot and killed in her home in Akron, Ohio, on Monday. There have been no arrests in the case as police continue their investigation into the killing.

LeBron James, the Cavaliers, and others are looking to find the suspect and justice for Ericka.

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

The Cavaliers released this statement through GM Koby Altman.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

Brandon Weems is grieving and understandably angry at the situation.

According to the latest reports, Akron police have not made any arrests or publicly identified any suspects, and they are still searching for a motive for the killing.