LeBron James, Cavaliers seek justice in shooting of Ericka Weems

By Kurt HelinNov 5, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Ericka Weems, the sister of Cleveland director of scouting Brandon Weems, was found shot and killed in her home in Akron, Ohio, on Monday. There have been no arrests in the case as police continue their investigation into the killing.

LeBron James, the Cavaliers, and others are looking to find the suspect and justice for Ericka.

The Cavaliers released this statement through GM Koby Altman.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

Brandon Weems is grieving and understandably angry at the situation.

To my beautiful sister…We were just talking about celebrating your birthday and now I can’t believe you are gone!! Taken from me, the family, and your friends way too soon!! You were truly our moms child. You had such a kind heart and a warm soul. So open to care for… help..and love whoever crossed your path. You recently just found your “glow” and it looked amazing on you!! I was so proud of you and happy that you finally found peace and happiness in your life. Why would anyone want to do this to you?? I’m so angry sad and heartbroken. My life will never be the same without you!! But I’m happy you and mom are back together! Watch over us from up there and I promise we got you down here!! Love you forever and always!!💙💙💙💙💙#JusticeForEricka #10/23

According to the latest reports, Akron police have not made any arrests or publicly identified any suspects, and they are still searching for a motive for the killing.