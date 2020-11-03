Report: 76ers expected to pursue Rockets star James Harden

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rockets don’t intend to trade James Harden. They won’t trade Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons

But with former Houston general manager Daryl Morey now Philadelphia’s team president, the 76ers won’t stop trying.

Stadium:

"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden" Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt — Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020

Shams Charania:

I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden, the Rockets star who Daryl Morey has a history with. But as will other teams also express interest. As of right now, is an emphatic no from the Rockets’ side. It’s really a non-starter for that organization.

Teams are interested in a superstar under contract three more seasons? Shocking!

Morey will certainly pursue Harden. That’s what Morey does. He even once tried to trade for Dirk Nowitzki, the Mavericks’ ultimate franchise player. Morey is undeterred by rejection. He’ll keep making the longshot trade offers.

Maybe the Rockets will eventually shop Harden. But they’re too far down the road of building an aging, expensive roster designed to win now around him. They’re not willingly changing course yet.

Harden could always force Houston’s hand by requesting a trade. Though he can’t become a free agent until 2022, teams usually lack the will to keep a superstar who wants to leave.

With the Rockets, Morey and Harden formed a productive partnership. Morey would surely love to continue it in Philadelphia. But until Harden shows a similar desire, more time passes on his contract or the Rockets slip significantly on the court, there’s nothing doing here.