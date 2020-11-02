Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters.

That cost the NBA hundreds of millions of dollars in China, drew criticism from LeBron James and sparked a political firestorm in the United States.

Introduced as 76ers president on a video call that also included Elton Brand and Doc Rivers, the former Rockets general manager was asked about the situation.

Morey:

I do believe a lot – and I know Doc and Elton agree with me – with using this platform to push things that are important.

I do believe in using the platform.

Morey deleted the tweet and hasn’t commented on the issue more substantively than this.