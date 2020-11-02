Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters.
That cost the NBA hundreds of millions of dollars in China, drew criticism from LeBron James and sparked a political firestorm in the United States.
Introduced as 76ers president on a video call that also included Elton Brand and Doc Rivers, the former Rockets general manager was asked about the situation.
Morey:
I do believe a lot – and I know Doc and Elton agree with me – with using this platform to push things that are important.
I do believe in using the platform.
Morey deleted the tweet and hasn’t commented on the issue more substantively than this.