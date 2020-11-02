Daryl Morey on Hong Kong tweet: I believe in ‘using this platform to push things that are important’

By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2020, 3:09 PM EST
76ers president Daryl Morey
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters.

That cost the NBA hundreds of millions of dollars in China, drew criticism from LeBron James and sparked a political firestorm in the United States.

Introduced as 76ers president on a video call that also included Elton Brand and Doc Rivers, the former Rockets general manager was asked about the situation.

Morey:

I do believe a lot – and I know Doc and Elton agree with me – with using this platform to push things that are important.

I do believe in using the platform.

Morey deleted the tweet and hasn’t commented on the issue more substantively than this.