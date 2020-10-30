Teams allowed to open practice facilities for workouts, with COVID-19 precautions

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

If the NBA season is going to start on Dec. 22 — and that is not locked in yet — players need to get in team facilities and start working out, ideally in groups with other players.

The NBA is opening that door, it told teams in a memo sent out Friday. However, there are a series of coronavirus protocols teams will have to follow. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

This is why NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly said rapid testing would be critical to the NBA’s return. What the NBA wants to avoid is a Justin Turner situation.

Early on, teams could have players in for one-on-zero workouts, which can only help a player improve so much. Teams in the bubble restart in Orlando had full practices, and the eight teams outside the bubble were able to host training camp-style sessions for a couple of weeks, but for the most part players have not been getting in workouts at team facilities. Teams need players in and working out soon if camps are going to open Dec. 1 for a Dec. 22 tip-off to the season.

If that’s when the season starts.

