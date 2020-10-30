Spurs, Warriors alternate jerseys leak

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Former Warriors forward Jordan Bell
Alternate jerseys leaked for the Lakers, Nets, Trail Blazers, Suns, Mavericks and Pelicans.

Now up: Spurs and Warriors.

I love that San Antonio jersey. The fiesta colors really shine against the black-and-silver backdrop. It’s an awesome blending of eras.

For the Warriors, it’s more of a stretch. They moved from Oakland to San Francisco, jacked up prices and yet are trying to maintain that Oakland identity. These jerseys are near-throwbacks to the “We Believe” team, which played in Oakland. But those uniforms had “Warriors,” not “Oakland,” on the front. This is trying too hard to build a phony image.