Minnesota’s Malik Beasley charged with fifth-degree drug possession, threat of violence

Malik Beasley, who impressed after being traded to Minnesota at the deadline, has been formally charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

This from an incident on Beasley’s property on Sept. 27, when he was arrested. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office released this statement describing the incident:

Here is the press release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office regarding charges brought against #Timberwolves RFA Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao. pic.twitter.com/bq8Zn1FmyX — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) October 29, 2020

Wolfson later Tweeted Montana Yao is Beasley’s significant other.

According to the county attorney’s office, a family taking part in a tour of homes in the area pulled up on the shoulder in front of Beasley’s home to search out the next home they would visit, then Beasley came out, pointed a rifle at the car, and told them to drive away. According to the attorney’s office, there were two calls to 9-1-1 about the incident, and when police arrived, Beasley walked down to the road yelling at them.

When police arrived with a warrant to search Beasley’s home for the weapon, they were hit with an “overwhelming odor” of marijuana and found Malik Beasley and Yao had two pounds of the drug in their possession.

Beasley’s attorney’s made this statement to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is being charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence following a September 27 arrest at his Plymouth, Minnesota, residence, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium learned. Joint statement from his attorneys, Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga: pic.twitter.com/Ia58ihWosv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2020

The Timberwolves released a statement, which echoed what coach Ryan Saunders said at the time of Beasley’s arrest.

The following is a statement from the @Timberwolves on Malik Beasley: “We are aware of the charges involving Malik Beasley. We take these allegations seriously and will let the legal process run its course.” — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) October 29, 2020

According to coach Ryan Saunders, Beasley — a restricted free agent this offseason — had worked out at the team facilities during the team’s voluntary training camp this offseason, but had not taken part in scrimmages.

Beasley was traded to Minnesota at the deadline and played the best basketball of his career until the coronavirus shut down the league. He fit in perfectly with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns as the floor-spacing wing the Timberwolves desperately needed. He averaged 20.7 points a game, and he brought a needed feistiness to the team.

Because of all that, Beasley is in line for a big payday as a restricted free agent (he turned down a three-year, $30 million extension offer from Denver before the season). Timberwolves GM Gersson Rosas said he wanted to bring Beasley back next season. Minnesota can match any offer to Beasley.