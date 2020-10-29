Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers have stopped relying on only their history for celebration. They just wont their 17th championship, providing an excellent present-day reason for pride.

Of course, the Lakers’ history also remains storied.

The Lakers moved from Minneapolis to Los Angeles 60 years ago. They’ll apparently don blue-and-silver uniforms – like the ones they wore when first in Los Angeles – to commemorate the move, according to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net:

Several other purported jerseys have leaked or been announced:

Nets

Word on the street is the Brooklyn Nets will wear a Jean-Michel Basquiat inspired jersey next season. The artist was born in Brooklyn in 1960. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eq6SbWkiXw — UK Nets Fans ◼️◻️🇬🇧 (@UKNetsFans) October 28, 2020

These are… something.

I appreciate the connection to a local artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. I also like that the Nets are developing an identity after wearing jerseys honoring another Brooklyn artist, Notorious B.I.G.

Trail Blazers

Woof.

The font in these officially revealed uniforms is supposed to resemble the White Stag sign (Portland Oregon sign). Using “Oregon” rather than “Portland” is nauseating. The Trail Blazers’ identity is their city, not state. Why does the script get so much thinner in the tail of the g? The sign doesn’t do that. This looks likes a serpent tongue.

At least these uniforms – with the colorful striping popping against a dark base – will probably look good during the flow of games.

Suns

🚨 ALERTA DE CAMISA NOVA Vejam o que o Phoenix Suns preparou para o seu uniforme City Edition. 🌄 😍 “The Valley” é a maneira informal que os habitantes se referem à região metropolitana de Phoenix. 📸 @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/9Ja760Dlv3 — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) October 29, 2020

Too similar to the Jazz’s gradient jerseys. Too Tetris-y. But still pretty good overall

Mavericks

These uniforms look nice in a still photo. Will the light colors wash out on the court?

Gold and silver with no blue, these uniforms could belong to any team. If Dallas wants to convey being distinguished rather than determined, sure. But that is the image with these off-course jerseys.

Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans 2020-21 City Edition Jersey leaked onlinehttps://t.co/UJDS4fnJgr Shoutout @11_kevin_ for the tip! pic.twitter.com/2x3LpJxz0W — Jersey Leaks Guy (@sga4mvp) October 29, 2020

Based on the New Orleans flag, these uniforms are fine. Better not play the Wizards in them, though.