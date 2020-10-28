Sam Cassell leaving Clippers to join Doc Rivers’ staff in Philadelphia

Sam Cassell is following Doc Rivers’ east and joining Doc Rivers’ staff in Philadelphia, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia and multiple other reports.

Cassell had been seated next to new Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on Rivers’ bench in Los Angeles last season, and both men interviewed for the Clippers’ head coaching job. Management went with the proven track record and hired Lue. With Kenny Atkinson and Chauncey Billups reportedly joining the Clippers’ staff, Cassell chose to go East to Philly.

Rivers has put together an impressive staff in Philadelphia, with former Memphis and Sacramento head coach Dave Joerger, plus former Pacers’ assistant and defensive specialist Dan Burke. That would be the same Dan Burke who said, “I hate [Philadelphia], I think Embiid gets away with a ton of crap the league ignores.”

Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke really hates the 76ers 😂 pic.twitter.com/dK5JYYxiYD — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 3, 2019

Joel Embiid is all good with the hire.

Yes sir!!! Now we can enjoy together what the league lets me get away with #PhillyForever https://t.co/7hctLSilCV — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 28, 2020

Cassell helps round out what is an impressive coaching staff for Rivers in Philadelphia.

The biggest move for the 76ers may be the hiring of Daryl Morey to head basketball operations and stabilize their front office. He and Rivers bring a steady style and vision to Philly — this is a team that had jumped from Sam Hinkie’s “process” to the Colagnelos trying to win now to Elton Brand going big but without shooting, all in a matter of a few years. If anyone can get Embiid and Ben Simmons in a system that works for both of them, with the right players around them, it’s Rivers and Morey.