While everyone was trying to determine whether Jeff Van Gundy or John Lucas was the favorite to become the Rockets’ next coach, Houston hired its other finalist – Stephen Silas.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

Silas was a finalist for this job in 2016, when Houston hired Mike D’Antoni. Silas’ resumé looks even more impressive now.

In his mid 40s, Silas already has nearly two decades of NBA assistant-coaching experience. In his last two jobs, he worked under Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle (an offensive mastermind) and then-Hornets, now-Magic coach Steve Clifford (a defensive mastermind). Silas even served as Charlotte’s head coach for more than a month while Clifford faced health issues.

Son of longtime NBA coach Paul Silas, Stephen has earned his own reputation for being intelligent, easy to work with and diligent. There’s always risk in promoting an assistant coach. But Silas, given his thorough understanding of the NBA, appears ready for the job.

While acting head coach in Charlotte, Silas straightforwardly discussed Kemba Walker‘s situation in 2018.

“We put so much pressure on Kemba to do so much,” Silas said.

Too much pressure?

“At times, it can be,” Silas said. “But that’s what he signed up for, and that’s how we’re built.”

Sounds like James Harden in Houston.

Silas takes over a capped-out aging team still tying to win a championship around Harden and Russell Westbrook. It won’t be easy. But Silas is unafraid to put big burdens on stars and also qualified to help position them for success.

The Rockets found a good fit.