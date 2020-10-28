Raptors’ Terence Davis charged for allegedly hitting girlfriend in face

Raptors guard Terence Davis was charged for allegedly hitting his girlfriend in New York City, the NYPD detailed in a statement.

The Canadian Press:

The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the son to fall.

Davis was arraigned Wednesday on misdemeanour charges of assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and harassment.

Defence lawyer Greg Esposito said his client denies the charges