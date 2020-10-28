Raptors’ Terence Davis charged for allegedly hitting girlfriend in face

Raptors guard Terence Davis was charged for allegedly hitting his girlfriend in New York City, the NYPD detailed in a statement.
The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the son to fall.
Davis was arraigned Wednesday on misdemeanour charges of assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and harassment.
Defence lawyer Greg Esposito said his client denies the charges
Davis drew attention last season for playing well as an undrafted rookie and arriving to a game in the bubble with a hole in his mask.
Suspension lengths for players guilty of domestic violence have been quite inconsistent. The 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement was supposed to formalize the process. Under this CBA, Willie Reed received a six-game suspension in 2018. The CBA gives NBA commissioner Adam Silver broad power to levy discipline, though it lays out factors for him to consider, including presence of a minor.
Of course, Davis has not been convicted of a crime. Hopefully, just prevails.