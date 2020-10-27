Report: NBA team training camps may open Dec. 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the NBA is going to race to start next season on Dec. 22, then the rest of the offseason will be an all-out sprint. Only one date is locked in: the 2020 NBA Draft is set for Nov. 18.

Now we have another possible puzzle piece, courtesy Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Dec. 1, I'm told, has emerged as the likely opening day for NBA training camps if the league's plan to set Dec. 22 as opening night of the 2020-21 season is approved by the union — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 27, 2020

If the draft is Nov. 18 and NBA training camps open Dec. 1, that will have free agency likely starting a few days after the draft, or early the next week. That will have free agency running hot and heavy through Thanksgiving weekend — something front office executives have grumbled about privately. They are used to working on free agency through the Fourth of July in a standard year, but Thanksgiving is a different kind of family holiday.

That appears to be the trajectory the league is on: a fast start, working free agency through Thanksgiving, training camps opening Dec. 1, and games that matter on Christmas Day.