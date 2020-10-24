Seven-year NBA veteran Kevin Seraphin retires from basketball at age 30

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Seraphin, the French big man who spent seven seasons in the NBA (five with the Washington Wizards), has decided to retire from the game at age 30 due to injuries, something he announced in an interview with First Team in France.

Seraphin, who had played for European powerhouse FC Barcelona after leaving the NBA, had sat out last season due to knee issues, and those same problems have him hanging up his Nikes.

Kevin Seraphin was chosen 17th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, picked by the Bulls but traded on draft night to the Wizards in a deal that also sent Kirk Hinrich to the nation’s capital. A little undersized at the five at 6’9″ and not a guy who spaced the floor as a shooter, Seraphin was a solid backup big man for the Wizards for five seasons (he was playing behind Marcin Gortat and Nene, there were not a lot of minutes to be had). He played his last two seasons in Indiana and New York before returning to Europe. During his NBA career, he won a silver medal for France at EuroBasket 2011.

Seraphin played for a couple of seasons for FC Barcelona before his knee issues caught up with him.

I’m not sure what Seraphin will do now that he is retired, but maybe more hanging out with snakes?