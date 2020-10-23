Report: Nets coach Steve Nash hiring Amar’e Stoudemire as assistant

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Nets coach Steve Nash and former Suns teammate Amar'e Stoudemire
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
New Nets coach Steve Nash struck out on one attempt to hire a former star teammate as an assistant.

But after Dirk Nowitzki declined, Amar’e Stoudemire said yes.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

It’s easy to get excited about this. Nash and Stoudemire carry name recognition. They ran an excellent pick-and-roll with the Suns, and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could learn a few tricks.

But good players don’t always make good coaches. Does Stoudemire have the desire for the grind of assistant coaching?

It’s also unclear how large of a role Stoudemire will hold. Brooklyn retained former Magic head coach Jacque Vaughn as Nash’s lead assistant. Former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni – who coached Nash and Stoudemire in Phoenix – could also join the staff.

And Irving and Durant are very differently styled players. Their pick-and-rolls won’t closely resemble Nash-Stoudemire pick-and-rolls.

Still, the Nets loading up on former stars with no coaching experience is at least intriguing.

