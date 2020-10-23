Report: Nets coach Steve Nash hiring Amar’e Stoudemire as assistant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Nets coach Steve Nash struck out on one attempt to hire a former star teammate as an assistant.

But after Dirk Nowitzki declined, Amar’e Stoudemire said yes.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Six-time All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire has agreed to a deal to join new Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash’s staff as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nash and Stoudemire starred together in Phoenix. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

It’s easy to get excited about this. Nash and Stoudemire carry name recognition. They ran an excellent pick-and-roll with the Suns, and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could learn a few tricks.

But good players don’t always make good coaches. Does Stoudemire have the desire for the grind of assistant coaching?

It’s also unclear how large of a role Stoudemire will hold. Brooklyn retained former Magic head coach Jacque Vaughn as Nash’s lead assistant. Former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni – who coached Nash and Stoudemire in Phoenix – could also join the staff.

And Irving and Durant are very differently styled players. Their pick-and-rolls won’t closely resemble Nash-Stoudemire pick-and-rolls.

Still, the Nets loading up on former stars with no coaching experience is at least intriguing.