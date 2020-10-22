PBT Podcast: NBA offseason preview talking gree agency, trades, more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may be October heading into November, but the NBA offseason is here — which means it’s time for a preview — and there are a lot of questions:

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo lock in with the Bucks? Will Victor Oladipo get traded? What about Chris Paul? Will the Timberwolves or Golden State trade out of one of the top couple picks in the NBA draft? Which teams made a smart hire with their new coach?

The big question we spend time on: How many free agents will get more than the midlevel exception this year?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports are joined by friend of the podcast Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports/Real GM/Celtics blog to go over all of that and more — there is even Jakob Poeltl talk. Listen and you will be better prepped for the coming NBA offseason.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.