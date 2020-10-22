NBA draft to be held virtually

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA draft lottery – virtual. NBA draft combine – virtual. NBA draft workouts – virtual (at least partially).

The NBA draft…

ESPN release:

ESPN and the NBA today announced that ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios will host the virtual 2020 NBA Draft … on Wednesday, November 18, at 7 p.m. ET. The event will air live on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. This is the first NBA Draft to be held at ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will appear in studio at ESPN to announce the selections for the first and second rounds, respectively. Select draftees, including many of the potential top picks, will appear virtually.

This is no surprise. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all large events that can be done virtually are being done virtually. The draft can easily be done virtually. Even in normal times, teams operate in their own facilities and call in picks to the centrally located draft.

Some prospects might miss the hoopla of draft night – getting dressed up, going with friends and family to a fan-filled arena, shaking the commissioner’s hand. Missing that celebration is an understandable disappointment.

Players also ought to realize the draft is an anti-labor mechanism.

As for what will happen once the draft begins, good luck guessing.