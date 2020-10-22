LeBron James is highest rated player in NBA 2K21 at 98

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heading into a season at age 36, LeBron James is the best player in the NBA. Still.

That according to the people at 2K, who started to release the rankings for NBA 2K21 today, and they have the Lakers’ Finals MVP on top of the list with a 98 rating. That’s the highest player ranking in the game.

Here are the rankings for some of LeBron’s championship teammates and other NBA stars, put on the NBA 2K Twitter account:

• Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97

• Anthony Davis: 96

• Luka Doncic: 94

• Jimmy Butler: 93

• Donovan Mitchell: 88

• Devin Booker: 88

• Rudy Gobert: 87

• Jamal Murray: 87

• Danny Green: 76

• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 76

• Alex Caruso 75

NBA 2K21 launches on PS5 on November 12 and Xbox Series X on November 10.