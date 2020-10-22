Hired by Pelicans, Stan Van Gundy says he’ll keep tweeting

Stan Van Gundy has tweeted nearly 27 times per day since joining Twitter in July.

That counts today, which isn’t over. There’s still time for Van Gundy to tweet more, and – even after getting hired by the Pelicans – he might.

Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report:

Yes, Stan Van Gundy is still going to tweet in his new job as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Once I got out of the bubble, time was all I had,” Van Gundy told Bleacher Report over the phone from his home in the Orlando, Florida, area, hours after taking the Pelicans job. “Walk the dogs in the morning and then sit down and do political stuff. Now, I have a lot more to do, so it’ll be less. And I think when you’re representing an organization, you’ve got to still be true to your beliefs, but the tone of things has to change because you’re not just representing yourself anymore, and you have to be cognizant of that. Nobody in that organization has said, ‘You need to stop tweeting’ or ‘You can’t express your beliefs’ or any of that. Nobody’s said that to me. But I am cognizant of the fact that every once in a while, I can get a little too…harsh, I guess? And I’ll be careful to avoid that.”

Good for Van Gundy speaking on issues important to him. And good for the Pelicans not muzzling him.

Van Gundy at least sounds wise enough to understand his new job changes his situation. Among an NBA head coach’s responsibilities: spokesperson. Van Gundy should carefully make clear when he’s speaking for himself and when he’s speaking for the organization. With the Pistons, he sometimes blurred that line.

Another lesson from Detroit: Van Gundy can’t do two full-time jobs simultaneously. To optimally coach the Pelicans, he has to cut back on the tweets, though he can – and will – still send some.