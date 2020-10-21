Minnesota head Gersson Rosas doesn’t see clear No. 1 pick. Yet.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is no Zion Williamson. Or Ja Morant. Or, going back, no Ben Simmons or Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Davis. No player in the 2020 NBA Draft stands out as the clear and obvious No. 1 pick.

Don’t take my word for it, that’s what Minnesota head of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said Wednesday — and he’s the guy making the No. 1 pick.

“The analysis is fair,” Rosas told reporters in a videoconference when asked about there not being a clear and obvious No. 1 pick. “There’s no guy that has separated himself from the pack from public or external view, but I’m very confident that as we go through this process, the talent will rise to the top, and we’ll be confident about identifying one guy as the best guy, the best-talented player with the most upside, and most ability for our organization.”

Minnesota has an elite center in Towns and the point guard they want to pair with him in D'Angelo Russell, but to get back to the playoffs the franchise has to answer a lot of questions around them. Minnesota has multiple positions of need, but the players considered the top three in this draft — LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and James Wiseman — all have fit questions next to Russell and Towns.

That has led to Minnesota testing the waters for a potential trade of the No. 1 pick, multiple sources have told NBC Sports. The problem is there may not be much demand because everyone has the same concerns about the players at the top of this draft. A couple of sources have told NBC their team would prefer to pick in the second half of the lottery because there is good depth but without the pressures and expectations of a top pick.

Minnesota may end up keeping the No. 1 pick, and Rosas said they are doing their homework.

“Now, at the stage that we’re at, about a month out, we have formulated a lot of opinions, but you want to challenge those as much as you can here as you go all the way up to draft night, but our staff has done an unbelievable job,” Rosas said.

There are a lot of opinions, but just not clear choices in this draft.