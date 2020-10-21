Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jeff Van Gundy was the early frontrunner to become the next Rockets coach.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

I think circumstances have changed.

Many people think John Lucas, the longtime assistant there who hasn’t been a head coach in the league in 18 years, has a chance here. And part of that is his relationship with the players and his relationship with Rafael Stone, who was just named general manager. So, while there are other candidates, including Stephen Silas, I would say today that my guess is it’s going to be John Lucas.

Remember, Windhorst was the one who revealed how badly Van Gundy wanted to return to coaching.

John Lucas’ candidacy has reportedly gained momentum. James Harden and Russell Westbrook reportedly support him.

But this is reportedly a three-person race with Lucas, Van Gundy and Stephen Silas. And don’t count out Van Gundy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Jeff Van Gundy, who last coached in the NBA with the Rockets some 13 years ago – those conversations have continued for the last week, into this week. He’s been at the forefront of that Rockets search.

His conversations have continued with the team. Stephen Silas, who is an assistant coach in Dallas, is another prominent candidate still in this search. And there is one internal candidate – John Lucas, who has a close relationship with James Harden, with the front office. But Jeff Van Gundy has remained the focus of this, and they’re trying to figure out if they can get to a place where it makes sense for both sides.

It’s tough to evaluate these mostly conflicting reports.

At this rate, Silas will get the job.