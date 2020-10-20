Jamal Murray says Stephen Curry is hardest cover in NBA

Since college, Jamal Murray has drawn comparisons to Stephen Curry because of Murray’s ability to score at every level — and his 40.8% shooting from three — which fueled Kentucky. Murray unleashed that scoring potential in NBA’s restart bubble, and he lit up the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard is as good a perimeter defender as the league has and look at what Murray did to him:

Who does Murray think is the toughest cover in the NBA? Curry, he told Ashley Nevel in an interview posted to YouTube (hat tip Drew Shiller at NBC Sports Bay Area).

“One, because of his shot,” Murray said. “But two, because you don’t know what he’s gonna do. You don’t know if he’s just gonna pull it, you don’t know if he’s just gonna end up going by you, (or) if he’s gonna cross you over six times and then shoot and look away. “You have absolutely no clue what he’s gonna do.”

The NBA wasn’t the same without Curry’s ridiculous shot creation and shot-making for a large part of last season. As basketball fans, it’s just going to be good to see him out on the court again (with Klay Thompson and a healthy Warriors team that is a threat).

Murray needs to prove the guy we saw in the bubble can do that for a full 82 — Murray averaged six more points a game and was far more efficient in the bubble playoffs than he was during the regular season. Bubble Murray needs to be everyday Murray for him to take the next step. And draw more Curry comparisons.