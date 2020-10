Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thunder wing Terrance Ferguson, accused of rape, was not charged.

However, he is being sued

Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman:

An Oklahoma City woman is suing Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson, alleging that he and his brother raped her in September 2018.

There is a lower standard of proof in a civil case like this than a criminal case.

Hopefully, a just outcome will be reached.