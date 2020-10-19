Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant once claimed he saw Michael Jordan take a charge only once. And that’s from someone who watched a lot of Jordan.

Bryant might have missed a few drawn charges, but he definitely saw at least one.

While playing the Lakers with the Wizards, Jordan took a charge on Bryant. Bryant initially objected to the call then shifted into playfully swinging at Jordan.

Actor John Cusak, who was sitting courtside, provided more details of that moment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Adam Howes created this brilliant edit:

During a recent appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', @johncusack spoke about the night he was courtside to witness an iconic exchange between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. So I went ahead and put this edit together… pic.twitter.com/tTlXMpyhCX — Adam H💀wes (@Howsito) October 18, 2020

Cusak:

Kobe got the ball. He cleared everybody out, and everybody started to bristle up with anticipation. And t was going to be Kobe against Michael. And Kobe started to drive, Michael stepped in front – right in front of me – and he took the charge. And he went down, and Kobe’s standing above him. And Michael just looked up, and he said, “Well, everybody in the f—ing building knew you weren’t going to pass.” And then there was a pause. And it was like the old pro got him, like the old vet got him. And Kobe just started laughing. They both started laughing.

It says so much about Jordan’s and Bryant’s relationship that these two great competitors shared a laugh together during a game.

Also, check out the cameo from new Clippers coach Tyronn Lue in the video.