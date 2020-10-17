Rumor: Knicks might seek reunion with Carmelo Anthony

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carmelo Anthony resurrected his career and said he thinks he found a home in Portland.

But rumors of a return to the Knicks will not die. Carmelo Anthony used to be represented by Leon Rose, now the president of the Knicks, and New York has cap space to spend. Plus Anthony is back in Manhattan working out at Chris Brickley’s facility.

Could the Knicks make a run at a Carmelo Anthony reunion? Marc Berman of the New York Post says yes, particularly if the Knicks trade for Chris Paul.

…if point guard Chris Paul makes his way to the Knicks via a trade, sources have said Anthony is likely to want to follow. Anthony and Paul are close friends who dreamed of playing together in the NBA and saw their alliance in Houston end prematurely…. If Julius Randle is part of a Paul deal, the Knicks will need a starting small forward and power forward. Anthony plays either position.

There are a lot of ifs in there. If the Knicks can pull off a trade for CP3 is at the top of the list — New York is rumored wants to do that with a deal focused on Randle and Kevin Knox, but that vastly overestimates Knox’s value around the league. New York will need to surrender players and picks they actually like to get a trade done.

If it happens, maybe Anthony considers a return to Madison Square Garden. Maybe.

However, ‘Melo found a real comfort level and locker room he likes in Portland, he’s found an organization that has his back, he found a role he was willing to accept, and he found a team leader he trusts in Daminal Lillard. Of course, a lot of money can change perspectives, but if the Knicks come in paying more than role-player money to Anthony, well, that would be some old school Knicks right there. And not in a good way.

The smart money has Anthony back in Portland next season. But like everything else in 2020, anything we think is a lock may not be that at all.