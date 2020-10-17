Bradley Beal on Washington: ‘I’m a loyal guy. I want to be here.’

NBA teams are poised for the Bradley Beal sweepstakes, except there is none. Beal signed an extension with Washington and, along with Wizards ownership/management, he wants to see if he can make it work with John Wall and turn the Wizards into a threat in an increasingly deep East. Beal would love to spend his entire career with one team.

Beal reiterated all of that when he joined the “On the Road with Buck & Phil” podcast to talk all things Wizards (hat tip Hoopshype).

“[Playing his entire career in Washington] would mean the world, man. I’m a loyal guy. I want to be here. I’m here. I’ve signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me. That honestly would you know, being able to finish your career in one place? You know, you don’t see that in today’s game… “My ultimate goal is to win. I want to win and we got to win. And I know we can win. I know it’s a place where we can win and I know it’s a place where we can get guys to come here to win. But we got to go prove it on the floor for sure.”

Beal signed a two-year, $72 million extension with Washington last season that has him under contract through 2022 with a player option for 2023.

The conventional wisdom around the league is that if the Wizards don’t come together and win enough this season, Beal and the Wizards would be open to a trade next offseason (whenever that is). How far Beal (an All-NBA level player), John Wall coming off multiple injuries, and a re-signed Davis Bertans can take Washington in an East that is growing deeper with talent remains to be seen. It feels like a reckoning is coming with the Wizards.

But not until Beal gives it a real chance to work in Washington first.