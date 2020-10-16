Report: Daryl Morey, after resigning from Rockets, wants another NBA job

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daryl Morey is one of the best executives in NBA history. He pioneered analytics. The Rockets went at least .500 all 13 of his years in charge and twice reached the Western Conference finals. Though Houston never won a championship under his watch, he stood up to the Warriors and built a team that came darned close.

So, it was somewhat surprising Morey resigned from the Rockets at age 48.

Does he want another NBA job?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

he does want one, sources say

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“He had always said, ‘I’m not going to be here forever,’ and, ‘At some point, I might want to go back to the East Coast,'” Fertitta said.

If he ends up back in the league, I think that he’ll probably end up in the East Coast. That’s where he always told me he wanted to end up

Cue the 76ers speculation. He has been linked to Philadelphia before, and the 76ers’ front office appears unsettled.

Or maybe Morey replaces Masai Ujiri, who’s reportedly set to sign a contract extension with the Raptors, as the Knicks’ perennial target.

I bet Morey would love to succeed Danny Ainge with the Celtics. But Ainge, 61, doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Situations will change. Morey sounds committed to spending time with his family and pursuing interests outside basketball for now. But he’ll be in demand as NBA lead-executive jobs come available. It seems inevitable one will eventually be a match.