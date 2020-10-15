Report: Anthony Davis plans to decline player option, re-sign with Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis, who holds a $28,751,774 player option, said he had no idea about free agency.

But everyone knew Davis – on the big-market team he always wanted to join, represented by LeBron James‘ agent (Rich Paul), coming off a championship – would stay with the Lakers.

We’re starting to see the mechanics of how.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Davis plans to opt out of his $28.7 million player option and re-sign with the Lakers, sources tell The Athletic.

Davis can name his price. His max salary will be less than his player-option amount only if the salary cap falls below $95,839,247. That seems highly unlikely.

The big question: How long will Davis sign for?

He could re-sign for up to five years. That’d be the simplest path to long-term security.

But he might favor a shorter deal for several reasons: