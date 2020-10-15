Dave Joerger reportedly to join staff of Doc Rivers in Philadelphia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dave Joerger — the former Grizzlies and Kings coach — was getting strong consideration for the Indiana Pacers head coaching job, but that seemed to lose momentum in the past week.

Instead, Joerger is headed to Philadelphia to join Glenn “Doc: Rivers’ staff, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Dave Joerger is a quality pick up for Rivers and the 76ers. Joerger is considered a very smart Xs and Os coach whose teams are hard to play against, and the 76ers are going to need all the creativity they can get to make the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons pairing work.

“My teams have always been very good offensively, in the top five overall. And we score points, and we score points in a lot of different ways,” Rivers said at his introductory press conference. “We’ve got Ben that scores points, we have Joel, we have Tobias (Harris), we have Shake (Milton), we have Josh (Richardson). This team’s loaded with talent and we’ve just gotta figure out how to make it work the best. But just looking at the numbers, when [Embiid and Simmons] play together they win 65 percent of the games that they play in. That’s a good thing.”

Rivers said he wanted Philadelphia to lean into being big — as the Lakers did — and use the versatile players they have to fit into the modern game. Adding Dave Joerger to the mix will help Rivers with that on the offensive end.