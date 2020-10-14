Way too early NBA championship odds for next season

If you’re looking at the odds then laying down money on the NBA championship for next season before taking into account the draft, off-season trades, and where players land during free agency, then you’re brave. Or stupid. Or, just a die-hard fan of the team you bet on. Or some combination of all that.

We don’t even know when next season will start, but the early NBA championship odds are out.

Not surprisingly the Lakers are the favorites — they are the defending champions and will have LeBron James and Anthony Davis back. Oddsmakers have the Clippers and their new coach (whoever it is) and the finally-healthy Warriors not far behind the Lakers in the West. You may also notice not a lot of respect for James Harden and the Rockets, who are sixth among teams in the West.

The oddsmakers do not like the Heat’s chances of making it back to the Finals and winning it this time. The Bucks, Nets, and Celtics are all lower odds to be champs than the Heat are to repeat their bubble magic. Doc Rivers is not getting a lot of love with his move to Philly — or oddsmakers don’t trust the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons pairing — as the 76ers are projected sixth in the East.

Here’s a look at next season’s championship odds. The odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Los Angeles Lakers +350

Los Angeles Clippers +450

Milwaukee Bucks +550

Golden State Warriors +650

Brooklyn Nets +900

Boston Celtics +1100

Miami Heat +1300

Toronto Raptors +1600

Denver Nuggets +2000

Dallas Mavericks +2200

Houston Rockets +2200

Philadelphia 76ers +2800

Utah Jazz +3300

New Orleans Pelicans +5000

Portland Trail Blazers +5000

Phoenix Suns +6600

Oklahoma City Thunder +8000

Indiana Pacers +9000

Memphis Grizzlies +9000

Atlanta Hawks +15000

Chicago Bulls +15000

Minnesota Timberwolves +15000

Orlando Magic +15000

Sacramento Kings +15000

San Antonio Spurs +15000

Washington Wizards +15000

Cleveland Cavaliers +20000

Detroit Pistons +20000

Charlotte Hornets +30000

New York Knicks +30000

