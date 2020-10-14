Nets unveil throwback tie-dye uniforms

The Nets – with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving getting healthy – will try to be taken more seriously next season.
They’ll do so while wearing these tie-dye throwback uniforms.
Nets:
.@KyrieIrving knows the road from Jersey to Brooklyn is paved with history.
He reflects on the chance to pay homage to his childhood heroes in our new throwback unis 🎥 pic.twitter.com/J2C5q6JKRC
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 14, 2020
From Jersey to Brooklyn and back again.@KyrieIrving | https://t.co/LfHszf2qmA pic.twitter.com/TJKLwqUmPg
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 14, 2020
Jersey Drip 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bglN1czHAA
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 14, 2020
Give your phone a 𝒸𝓁𝒶𝓈𝓈𝒾𝒸.#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/hPYzGTdXej
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 14, 2020
These uniforms were ridiculous when the Nets wore them in 1990-91. They’re ridiculous now.
But they have just enough nostalgia and zaniness to be endearing.
For a few games as alternates.