Nets unveil throwback tie-dye uniforms

The Nets – with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving getting healthy – will try to be taken more seriously next season.

They’ll do so while wearing these tie-dye throwback uniforms.

Nets:

.@KyrieIrving knows the road from Jersey to Brooklyn is paved with history. He reflects on the chance to pay homage to his childhood heroes in our new throwback unis 🎥 pic.twitter.com/J2C5q6JKRC — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 14, 2020

These uniforms were ridiculous when the Nets wore them in 1990-91. They’re ridiculous now.

But they have just enough nostalgia and zaniness to be endearing.

For a few games as alternates.