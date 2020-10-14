Nets unveil throwback tie-dye uniforms

By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT
Nets tie-dye uniforms
Jon Soohoo/NBAE via Getty Images
The Nets – with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving getting healthy – will try to be taken more seriously next season.

They’ll do so while wearing these tie-dye throwback uniforms.

Nets:

These uniforms were ridiculous when the Nets wore them in 1990-91. They’re ridiculous now.

But they have just enough nostalgia and zaniness to be endearing.

For a few games as alternates.