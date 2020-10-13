Report: Pelicans meeting with Stan Van Gundy about coaching vacancy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stan Van Gundy admitted he was lost after the Pistons fired him in 2018. He eventually found a full-time activity in tweeting (and working as a TV analyst on the side).

But Van Gundy could take a Twitter break to coach the Pelicans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Stan Van Gundy is meeting with New Orleans Pelicans officials today, emerging as one of four expected finalists for the franchise’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2020

Another New Orleans finalist — Clippers assistant Ty Lue — has a meeting set for this week too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/kVZdG9rKek — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2020

Tyronn Lue is also a candidate with the Clippers and Rockets – two better teams.

It’s unclear who the other two finalists are in New Orleans. The Pelicans interviewed nine candidates, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Van Gundy could be a good fit for New Orleans, which is trying to establish itself as a credible winner.

His tenure in Detroit ended on a sour note. He was in over his head as a team president but could fare better if focused on only coaching.

Van Gundy remains a good defensive tactician, and New Orleans definitely needs more attention to detail on defense. With the Heat and Magic, Van Gundy was ahead of his time in creating spacing offensively. Though the rest of the league has modernized and reduced that competitive advantage, some of the same principles would be useful in accentuating franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans have a bright future with Williamson, rising star Brandon Ingram and several other intriguing young players. Veterans like Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick can help New Orleans also win now – or become trade assets to better stock the team for the future.

That’ll be David Griffin’s call in the front office. Van Gundy’s dual-title days are over.

But Van Gundy might again succeed if just a coach.

Next season could feature both Van Gundy brothers back on the sideline. Jeff Van Gundy, reportedly eager to coach again, is drawing consideration from the Rockets and Clippers.