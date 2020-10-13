Avery Bradley sounds like he’ll accept Lakers championship ring

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakers said Avery Bradley would get a ring if they won a championship.

But Bradley – who sat out the NBA restart – expressed uncertainty about accepting it.

Now that the Lakers have won the title, how does he feel?

Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Pelinka has already said that Bradley will be receiving a ring. “You play your whole career working for a championship,” Bradley said, “and knowing that I was this close and a part of something, even though I wasn’t there, is still an amazing feeling.”

Bradley absolutely deserves a ring. He was on the team when it won the title. That simple.

Beyond that, Bradley helped the Lakers earn the No. 1 seed, which gave them an easier path through the playoffs.

Maybe we’d lament Bradley’s absence more if guards like Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn’t step up. But they did, and the Lakers won.

So, Bradley deserves to reap some of the rewards – like getting a ring.