Avery Bradley sounds like he’ll accept Lakers championship ring

By Dan FeldmanOct 13, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Lakers guard Avery Bradley
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
The Lakers said Avery Bradley would get a ring if they won a championship.

But Bradley – who sat out the NBA restartexpressed uncertainty about accepting it.

Now that the Lakers have won the title, how does he feel?

Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Pelinka has already said that Bradley will be receiving a ring.

“You play your whole career working for a championship,” Bradley said, “and knowing that I was this close and a part of something, even though I wasn’t there, is still an amazing feeling.”

Bradley absolutely deserves a ring. He was on the team when it won the title. That simple.

Beyond that, Bradley helped the Lakers earn the No. 1 seed, which gave them an easier path through the playoffs.

Maybe we’d lament Bradley’s absence more if guards like Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn’t step up. But they did, and the Lakers won.

So, Bradley deserves to reap some of the rewards – like getting a ring.

