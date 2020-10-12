Watch the entire Larry O’Brien Trophy presentation to the Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers earned this trophy.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis they had the talent — the Lakers entered the season as one of the favorites — but in an upside-down season the Lakers proved to be as mentally tough as anyone, too. That toughness won Los Angles it’s 17th title as a franchise.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 to secure the title. LeBron was named Finals MVP for the fourth time.

Watch the Larry O’Brien Trophy presentation to the Lakers above, including Jeanie Buss accepting the award and LeBron being handed the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy.

Lakers fans, savor this. It’s been a rough few years, you earned this.