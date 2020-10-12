Teams can start in-person interviews, workouts with draft prospects Friday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a typical year, the NBA Finals would end and it would just be a week or two at most before the NBA draft would be upon us.

This is 2020, so throw typical out the window. The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Nov. 18.

With the extra time to prepare, teams have poured over film and have conducted some virtual interviews (and gotten more film, measurables like vertical leap, plus the critical medical info from the NBA Draft Combine).

Starting Friday, teams can start doing some draft interviews and workouts in person. The league informed teams of this in a memo, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA is allowing teams to begin conducting in-person meetings (medical evaluation, workout) with 2020 Draft prospects from Oct. 16-Nov. 16, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Teams receiving up to two visits per player; no more than 10 total among prospects. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2020

Within 72 hours of prospect visits, all individuals must register negative coronavirus test. Three NBA team executives allowed per visit with 2020 prospects; the prospect is allowed to bring three individuals (family member, agent, etc). https://t.co/Q7pQzzOE3n — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2020

The draft interviews and workouts will matter this year — there is no consensus, teams are all over the map with players in this draft. There’s a feeling that players such as LaMelo Ball will go high, but he could land anywhere in the top five and it’s not a surprise. Move farther down the draft and players are all over the map depending on which team you ask.

Here is the full 2020 NBA Draft first-round order.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (from Grizzlies)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Nets)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Sixers)

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Thunder)

22. Denver Nuggets (from Rockets)

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Pacers)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Nuggets)

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks (from Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (from Bucks)