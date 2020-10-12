Teams can start in-person interviews, workouts with draft prospects Friday

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
In a typical year, the NBA Finals would end and it would just be a week or two at most before the NBA draft would be upon us.

This is 2020, so throw typical out the window. The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Nov. 18.

With the extra time to prepare, teams have poured over film and have conducted some virtual interviews (and gotten more film, measurables like vertical leap, plus the critical medical info from the NBA Draft Combine).

Starting Friday, teams can start doing some draft interviews and workouts in person. The league informed teams of this in a memo, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The draft interviews and workouts will matter this year — there is no consensus, teams are all over the map with players in this draft. There’s a feeling that players such as LaMelo Ball will go high, but he could land anywhere in the top five and it’s not a surprise. Move farther down the draft and players are all over the map depending on which team you ask.

Here is the full 2020 NBA Draft first-round order.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (from Grizzlies)
15. Orlando Magic
16. Portland Trail Blazers
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Nets)
18. Dallas Mavericks
19. Brooklyn Nets (from Sixers)
20. Miami Heat
21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Thunder)
22. Denver Nuggets (from Rockets)
23. Utah Jazz
24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Pacers)
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Nuggets)
26. Boston Celtics
27. New York Knicks (from Clippers)
28. Los Angeles Lakers
29. Toronto Raptors
30. Boston Celtics (from Bucks)

