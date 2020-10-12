Rob Pelinka celebrated Lakers title by calling Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson went on national television and accused Rob Pelinka of betrayal.
One season later, and the Lakers are NBA champions.
Pelinka:
I still have such gratitude for the two seasons I got to work with Earvin, and he’s definitely a part of tonight with his vision and working side by side. He’s an unbelievable person, and we have a great, incredibly strong relationship. He was one of the first calls tonight. Had a great talk with him.
Johnson:
Rob Pelinka really made me feel good tonight reaching out after the Lakers won the NBA Championship. It means the world to me because I know he’s in the middle of celebrating with all of the Lakers players, coaches, and Jeanie Buss he didn’t have to!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020
As team president, Johnson positioned the Lakers to get LeBron James then completely flubbed building around LeBron. After Johnson resigned, Pelinka – the Lakers’ general manager – did a far better job surrounding LeBron with talent, especially completing the Anthony Davis trade.
The front-office partnership, as messy as it was, proved incredibly effective.
Now, the rift appears over. This is partially a case of winning curing most ills, partially a case of Johnson loving life and the Lakers too much to hold a grudge.