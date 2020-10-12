Report: LeBron James’ associates insist he nearly left bubble in August

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Bucks prompted an NBA-wide strike in August, Lakers players were reportedly one of just two team delegations to vote against finishing the playoffs. LeBron James was reportedly adamant about canceling. He later said he thought numerous times about leaving the bubble.

Then, LeBron seemingly reversed course. He got advice from Barack Obama on a highly publicized call, pushed for ownership concessions and helped the league continue play.

That paid off for LeBron, who got his fourth ring by leading the Lakers to the championship.

But how close did he come to leaving the bubble once Milwaukee players halted play?

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Those close to him say now that James was very close to walking away from the season that night.

Remember, LeBron pushed for NBA players to report to the resumption at Disney World in the first place. LeBron specifically said he could play AND affect social justice.

Was he really going to forfeit a chance for a title at age 35, as his prime potentially nears its end?

Or was he just trying to set the narrative that he was leading the players’ push for change?