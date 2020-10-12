Lakers’ bus leaves without Quinn Cook: ‘Gotta walk back after I win a f—in ring wtf’

By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Lakers guard Quinn Cook
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Quinn Cook grew up in Prince George’s County, Md., as a Lakers fan. He signed with the Lakers last summer. Then, he won a championship with the Lakers last night.

Cook was living the dream.

Until the Lakers’ bus departed the arena without him, leaving him to comment on video J.R. Smith was posting to Instagram from the bus.

ESPN:

Did the Lakers really forget Cook?

It’s possible they had multiple buses and were just having fun with Cook taking a later ride.

But if actually they unintentionally left him behind, that’s hilarious. And even funnier with this video Cook posted to his own Instagram earlier:

