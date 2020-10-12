Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Quinn Cook grew up in Prince George’s County, Md., as a Lakers fan. He signed with the Lakers last summer. Then, he won a championship with the Lakers last night.

Cook was living the dream.

Until the Lakers’ bus departed the arena without him, leaving him to comment on video J.R. Smith was posting to Instagram from the bus.

ESPN:

The Lakers forgot Quinn Cook at the arena and he was commenting on JR Smith's Instagram Live 😂 pic.twitter.com/TZkGLlggBh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020

Did the Lakers really forget Cook?

It’s possible they had multiple buses and were just having fun with Cook taking a later ride.

But if actually they unintentionally left him behind, that’s hilarious. And even funnier with this video Cook posted to his own Instagram earlier: