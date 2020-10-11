Danny Green opens up about missed three, death threats that followed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With seconds left in Game 5 and the Lakers down by a point, LeBron James made the right basketball play and kicked out a pass to a wide-open Danny Green at the top of the key for a potential championship-winning three. Green missed the shot. Miami won.

A segment of Lakers’ nation handled this with all the grace we’ve come to expect from Twitter trolls.

Green has two rings and has been on this stage before, he said he ignored what was happening on social media, but he was unhappy his fiancee was getting death threats. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I had to ask, ‘Are you getting death threats?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you are too,’ and I was like, I don’t know, because I don’t really pay attention or care,” Green said after shootaround Sunday ahead of Game 6. “Nor am I upset, shaken or worried about it. I’m just not one of those types of people. I probably should be a little more paranoid or safe about things… “It didn’t phase me. Didn’t care. Just ignore it. Those people’s opinions don’t matter to me. The only people in that locker room and on this roster are the opinions that are relevant and that matter to me.”

Danny Green talked about the attempted three as well.

“Basketball-wise, it was a good look. I had more time than I realized, should have took more time, probably rushed it a little bit, a little off balance,” he said. “But we got a good look, we got a second opportunity and if I could get that play back again, I’d give anything to get that shot back again. Trust me.”

Green’s shot did not cost the Lakers the game, the team’s spotty defense in Game 5 — and a superhuman effort from Jimmy Butler — did. If the Lakers clean up their defense it will not come down to a last shot in Game 6 Sunday.