Former NBA player Nikola Pekovic hospitalized due to COVID-19

Nikola Pekovic, who played six seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves and was a star in Europe (where he helped win a EuroLeague title in 2009) before injuries shortened his career, has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Pekovic, who is from Serbia and currently the Montenegro national team manager/coach, had inflammation in his lungs and reports the Serbian website Telegraf (hat tip to Eurohoops.net). That story said Pekovic needed a respirator to breathe, but his family has denied that.

Pekovic’s family later said that his condition isn’t as serious as presented in the Telegraf story. “He’s in stable condition” and “breathing independently” without a respirator, they told Serbian Blic while adding that the former player has been in the Podgorica hospital “since yesterday.” They also mentioned that Pekovic was hospitalized because his doctors advised him that his situation should better be monitored in a health institution.

Our thoughts are with Nikola Pekovic, and we hope he has a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Pekovic is just 34, but the disease does not just strike the elderly; it increasingly has impacted younger generations. While a lot of people would like to just move on from the coronavirus, it continues to take lives and impact lives in the United States and the world, and that is not changing anytime soon.