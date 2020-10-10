Donovan Mitchell says Jazz wish next season started next month

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the great things about the NBA schedule for players is there is always another game — if you have an off night or a heartbreaking loss, a few days later you get the chance to redeem yourself and your team.

Except when you lose in the playoffs. Then you have to wait.

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, and it left a bad taste in their mouth. Mitchell went on ESPN’s The Jump and said he wishes the new season started next month.

“We’re ready for the season to start, next month if it had to,” Mitchell said… “I think we’re fired up, and I think that’s the proper mindset to have… “I think for myself and a lot of the guys on the team — all of the guys, I should say, and coaches — we’re ready to go,” Mitchell said.

That’s what you want your star player and team leader to say.

Utah has some roster decisions to make, but they will have Bojan Bogdanovic back — he was out for the playoffs, robbing the Jazz of their second-best playmaker behind Mitchell this season — and that alone makes them a dangerous team.

That said, they are going to have to stew in this loss a while longer. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said he now expects next season to start in January, but sources around the league hint more at February or even March.