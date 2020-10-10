Anthony Davis on his heel injury, “I’ll be fine on Sunday”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis has been on the Lakers’ injury report throughout the NBA Finals, each time probable with a heel contusion.

Late in the first quarter, Davis aggravated the injury and left the game for a stretch, only to return in the second quarter.

Late in the game, Davis became entangled with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and seemed to aggravate it further. Davis said none of this would keep him from playing in Game 6.

“[Andre Iguodala] kind of stepped on it. Re-aggravated it. But I’ll be fine on Sunday,” Davis said.

Players are always optimistic about their ability to play, but Davis would need to be severely limited for the Lakers to keep him on the sidelines.

“He’s just battling through the heel,” Laker coach Frank Vogel said. “He was struggling to move a little bit but toughed it out, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Davis has been playing at a Finals MVP level this series, averaging 26.2 points a game on 60.5% shooting. He’s also anchored the Laker defense, guarding Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, plus causing Heat players near the rim to double-clutch or pass the ball out because they feel his presence. If he were slowed in Game 6, it would be a big blow to the Lakers.