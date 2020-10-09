Rajon Rondo, 12 years after Celtics title, on cusp of history with Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2008 Celtics had three future Hall of Famers in Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

And a young point guard named Rajon Rondo.

In just his second year, Rondo was viewed as a weak link in Boston’s championship hopes. He was talented, but raw. At best, he was a wildcard.

So, Boston signed Sam Cassell as a backup shortly before the playoffs. Cassell won titles in his first two NBA seasons, with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995. In the years since, he never returned to the NBA Finals but developed into a dependable veteran. He was quite excited for his opportunity with the Celtics.

“I won championships so early in my career, the first two years, and I thought, ‘That’s how it’s going to be,'” Cassell said. “Let me tell you something. When you miss it and miss it and miss it year after year after year…”

Cassell – with the help of Rondo and the Big Three – got his gratification, winning a third title 14 years after his first.

Now, 12 years later, Rondo sounds a lot like Cassell.

Rondo’s Lakers are up 3-1 on the Heat in the Finals. In Game 5 tonight, he could win his first championship since 2008.

“I definitely appreciate it more,” Rondo said. “…Thinking you’re going to continue to go back over and over again, and it just doesn’t happen…”

If Los Angeles wins, Rondo will have gone 12 years between his first and last titles – one of the longest such reigns in NBA history.

Here are the players who’ve gone the longest between their first and last championships, the number of years marked:

Championships won by players on the chart:

Obviously, Rondo’s career isn’t as impressive as other players listed. Unlike players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Bill Russell, Rondo was never a superstar who annually elevated his team into championship contention. In this group, only Rondo and Earl Cureton (a deep reserve on the 1983 76ers and 1994 Rockets) won fewer than three championships.

In many ways, Rondo’s accomplishment is a product of circumstance. Rondo didn’t control starting his career with Boston, which got him with the No. 21 pick in a draft-day trade in 2006. He just happened to join a team that already had Pierce and was only one year from trading for Allen and Garnett.

But Rondo deserves credit for how quickly he got up to speed. Few second-year players, even those bound for stardom, can handle so much deep into the playoffs. Rondo was advanced.

He became an expert in reading the floor as a passer and savvy defender and rebounder. Rondo has planted himself firmly in discussions of the league’s most intelligent players.

Rondo had some ugly stints with the Mavericks, Kings and Bulls later in his career. In his first season in Los Angeles, he looked like a terrible fit with LeBron James. Tom Haberstroh:

But the Lakers still re-signed Rondo last offseason – and you can draw a line from Rondo’s Boston title to that decision.

The Celtics beat the Lakers in the 2008 Finals and lost to the Lakers in the 2010 Finals. In those battles, Rondo earned the respect of Kobe Bryant. Years later, Bryant recruited Rondo hard to Los Angeles. Think that resonated with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Bryant’s friend and former agent?

Back with the Lakers, Rondo improved his chemistry with LeBron. Rondo has played key minutes in these playoffs and usually justified Frank Vogel’s faith. Behind the scenes, Rondo also continues to help Los Angeles’ young players develop.

So, yes, it’s somewhat coincidental Rondo happens to be on the likely champion. He easily could have spent the season with some other team, maybe even a very good one, that fell short. But he’s smart and determined enough to keep pushing forward. He gives himself opportunities.

Another title 12 years after his first would be such a fitting ode to his prompt and enduring ability to contribute to winning on the highest levels.