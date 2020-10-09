Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis has surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a routine surgery, but with Kristaps Porzingis‘ injury history nothing feels routine.

Porzingis underwent surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, the Dallas Mavericks announced Friday. Porzingis suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Mavericks playoff series against the Clippers, and he missed the final games of that series.

This is the opposite knee from where Porzingis needed ACL surgery, which cost him an entire season.

Wishing a speedy recovery to our guy @kporzee 🙏 Stronger and tougher 💪 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/x6RgRbvFUx — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 9, 2020

Porzingis had a bounce-back season in Dallas, finally looking healthy and moving well again. He averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds a game, and was critical to Dallas’ league-best offense because he sets a good pick for Luka Doncic, plus is a dangerous pick-and-pop partner with deep range. He also provided good rim protection on the other end of the court.

Porzingis is in the first year of his five-year max extension; he will be partnered with Doncic for years. The Mavs just have to keep him healthy and on the court.