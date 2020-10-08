Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter found safe, had been arrested in Los Angeles

By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
Cappie Pondexter
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was arrested on suspicion of battery Tuesday as part of a citizen’s arrest in Los Angeles, police said.

The 37-year-old former guard had been missing for several days, which led to the filing of a Missing Person’s Report by friends. Before it was discovered she was in jail, the WNBA Players Association tweeted out that Pondexter was missing.

But it turned out she had been in custody until Thursday morning.

LAPD Officer Mike Chan said Thursday the alleged incident was not witnessed by police, who made the arrest based on a private person’s complaint. TMZ reported she had been arrested without identification and had refused to give her name.

Chan said she was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not need to post bail.

Chan did not have further details, including where it occurred or if the reporting party was the victim.

Pondexter was previously arrested on suspicion of public drunkenness in Beverly Hills in 2019. Online court records show her case remains pending.

Pondexter last played in the WNBA in 2018 for the Indiana Fever. She spent 13 seasons in the league playing with Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Phoenix, averaging 16.4 points a game. She was honored as one of the league’s best 15 players during the WNBA’s 15th anniversary season in 2011. Se also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in 2008.

Pondexter helped the Mercury win two titles and was honored as the WNBA Finals MVP in 2007. The seven-time All-Star is fourth in the league’s history averaging 19.2 points.

