Add Shaq to the list of (former) NBA players voting for the first time

NBPA executive director Michelle Roberts was among those who challenged players — they were talking the talk about social justice and changing things, but only 20% of players voted in the last election. They were not walking the walk.

Now 90% of them are registered to vote in the November election.

Add Shaquille O’Neal to the list of first-time voters. Shaq — NBA Hall of Famer turned broadcaster/Charles Barkley foil — said on “The Big Podcast” he realized he needed to vote. (Hat tip TMZ.) Shaq voted absentee.

“I’ve never voted before, America, But, now I’m doing all these voting campaigns and ya know one thing I never like to do, is be a hypocrite.” “In other words America, I voted for the first time and it feels good.”

Shaq is tight with Barack Obama… but clearly didn’t vote for him. That may come up next time they get together.

The election takes place on Nov. 3. Voting registration deadlines are fast approaching (or, in some cases, have already passed). Everyone, get out and vote.