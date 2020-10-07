Report: Former Pelicans’ coach Alvin Gentry to be Kings’ assistant

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Alvin Gentry Kings
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Alvin Gentry was shown the door in New Orleans, but he was still in demand as an assistant coach. Doc Rivers wanted him on the staff in Philadelphia. Other teams were calling as well.

Instead, he is headed to Sacramento and Luke Walton’s staff, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Alvin Gentry is a great pickup for the Kings. One obvious advantage: Gentry’s teams play fast (New Orleans was fourth in the league in pace). The Kings played slower last season under Walton than the year before — when Dave Joerger had the team racing and De'Aaron Fox driving the car — and new Sacramento general Monte McNair wants to get back to running.

Gentry has experience on the bench, having coached 1,105 games as an NBA head coach, with stops in Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles (Clippers), Phoenix, and New Orleans.

Expect more changes for the Kings as McNair works to put his stamp on this roster.

