Doc Rivers says he’ll be Glenn with 76ers

Some Philadelphians are quite protective of Julius Erving’s legacy.

Which makes it awkward the 76ers hired Doc Rivers as coach.

Glenn Rivers stood out at a Marquette basketball camp as a kid while wearing a Dr. J shirt. Coaches called him “Doc,” and the nickname stuck.

To this day, Rivers sounds proud of his connection to Erving. The coach appears to be honoring Erving by carrying the nickname.

Or is he overshadowing Erving?

Jaime Maggio:

When I was the sideline reporter for the Sixers, they told me they would fine me if I referred to Glenn “Doc” Rivers as “Doc” on the air… Saying that there was only one Doc, and that was Dr. J! Quite the conundrum here 😉 (I never found out if they were serious about that fine) — Jaime Maggio (@jaimemaggio) October 2, 2020

It’s one thing to treat a visiting coach coldly. What happens now that Rivers is coaching the 76ers?

Rivers, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I’m Glenn with you and I’m fine with that, because I actually agree with that,” Rivers said Monday in an interview with longtime broadcaster Marc Zumoff, who’s always referred to the 58-year-old by his birth name. “There’s only one Doc in town.”

Is Rivers approving only Zumoff calling him Glenn? Or will Rivers go by Glenn now?

I’ll call him whatever he wants.

But no longer calling him Doc would be a major adjustment.