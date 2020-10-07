Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell won Sixth Man of the Year.

Now, he adds more hardware to his collection.

NBA:

LA Clippers forward-center Montrezl Harrell has won the 2019-20 NBA Hustle Award, which honors the player that makes the energy and effort plays to help his team win throughout the season.

This is why it’s silly for the NBA to announce regular-season awards so long after the regular season (especially when there was a great opportunity to do so earlier). Though he deserves sympathy for the cause, Harrell just had a miserable playoffs, struggling on the court and feuding with teammates. It’s hard to get excited about honoring him right now.

Harrell definitely played with a lot of energy during the regular season. He relentlessly scrambled to find ways to score junk baskets inside, took charges, crashed the glass and set screens.

Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo should’ve drawn consideration. But, unfairly, it’s tough to see a star winning something called the Hustle Award.

Sub-stars Marcus Smart and Steven Adams also warranted consideration.